Alton Brown -- Santee
0 comments

Alton Brown -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Alton Brown, 57, of Santee, slipped away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Family and friends are invted to attend his Celebration of Life Services on at noon Thursday, March 12, at Providence Baptist Church, 320 Mount Olive Road, Santee, SC 29142, with the Rev. Lonnie L. Robinson, pastor, officiating.

Remains will be lie in state from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow in Island Cemetery in Santee.

Alton will be well missed by his mother, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and all other family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539, gracefuneralservice@gmail.com).

www.gracefuneralservicesllc.com

“May The Work WE Do Speak For Us”

To send flowers to the family of Alton Brown, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
12:00PM
Providence Baptist Church
320 Mt. Olive Road
Santee, SC 29142
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Mar 12
Interment
Thursday, March 12, 2020
1:00PM
Island Cemetery
Trailblaze Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News