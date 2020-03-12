Alton Brown -- Santee

SANTEE -- Alton Brown, 57, of Santee, slipped away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Family and friends are invted to attend his Celebration of Life Services on at noon Thursday, March 12, at Providence Baptist Church, 320 Mount Olive Road, Santee, SC 29142, with the Rev. Lonnie L. Robinson, pastor, officiating.
Remains will be lie in state from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow in Island Cemetery in Santee.
Alton will be well missed by his mother, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and all other family members and friends.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539, gracefuneralservice@gmail.com).
“May The Work WE Do Speak For Us”
Service information
12:00PM
320 Mt. Olive Road
Santee, SC 29142
1:00PM
Trailblaze Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
