ORANGEBURG -- Althea “Granny” Woodward, 89, of Orangeburg passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Orangeburg Lutheran Church, 610 Ellis, Orangeburg.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Dean Bozard, Clayton Bozard, Alexander Bozard, David Nivens, Gregg Bolen and Alexander Daichendt.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Traffic Safety Patrol.

Mrs. Woodward was born on Sept. 11, 1932, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Marcus Walling and the late Savannah Williams Walling. She was retired from Southern Bell as a supervisor. Mrs. Woodward was a member of the Traffic Safety Patrol. She was a life-long member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, A.L. “PeeWee” Woodward.

Survivors include her daughters, Lane Woodward of Orangeburg, Landis (Dean) Bozard of Orangeburg; a sister, Frances Davis of Neeses; brothers, Quinton “Noopie” Walling of North, Kelly Walling of Lexington; two grandchildren, Clayton Bozard (Elle Andersen), Alex (Alyssa) Bozard all of Orangeburg; four great-grandchildren, Daniel Swisher, Adeline Bozard, Abigail Bozard and Alexis Bozard.

Friends may call Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

Memorials may be made to Orangeburg Lutheran Church at 610 Ellis, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.