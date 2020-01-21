ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Alta Mae Bryant of 55 Mary Joye Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cornerstone Church, Orangeburg.
The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews
Friends may call at the residence and at Carson Funeral Home, St. Matthews, Tuesday from 3 until 7 p.m.
Services are entrusted to Carson Funeral Home of St. Matthews
