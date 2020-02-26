Alphonso Tyler -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Mr. Alphonso Tyler of Denmark died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services are scheduled for noon Thursday, Feb. 27, at Honey Ford Baptist Church in Denmark. Burial will follow in the Tyler Family Cemetery.

A viewing is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel in Denmark.

