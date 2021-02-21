Alonzo V. Infinger Jr. -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Alonzo V. Infinger Jr., husband of Toni S. Infinger, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Indian Field United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Robert Reeves officiating.
Victor was born on Dec. 26, 1948, in Rosinville, the son of the late Alonzo Victor and Dorothy Stroble Infinger. He attended Airport Trade School in Columbia and later Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He was a retired diesel mechanic with Dorchester County. He served his country in Vietnam War from Sept. 18, 1969, to Sept. 18, 1970. He was a member since he was a child of Indian Field United Methodist Church. Victor lived his life as simply as possible; he was raised to love the land and the Lord. He laughed often and cried rarely, even during his bouts with health issues, he never lost his sense of humor. He loved to plant and harvest; among his favorites was sugar cane. He carried on the family tradition of making syrup during Thanksgiving just as his father and grandfather did in the past. He was a hard worker and loved to collect any and all things pertaining to work. He loved people; he never passed an opportunity to try a new fishing spot, or to get on a piece of equipment to dig in the earth. He was a peacemaker, a people pleaser, and he could always find the silver lining. He was dependable and always there when you needed a helping hand. He gave whole heartedly and had few regrets. He never met a stranger, and he will be missed by those, whose life he touched. “Do not forget to entertain strangers, for by doing some people have entertained angels without knowing it.” Hebrews 13:25. He was predeceased by his son, Richard Willis.
Surviving are his wife, Toni Infinger, St. George; a daughter, Rietta I. (Aaron) Maier, Orangeburg; Ashton (Destiny) Bradham, St. George; daughter-in-law, Brandi Willis; grandchildren, Leigha Maier, Prisayus Willis, Lahna Willis, Richard Jax Bradham, Victor Cayson Bradham, River Bradham; sisters, Delaine (John) Walters and Karen (Pete) Barcomb; a brother, Anthony (Bertie) Infinger; best friend for over 40 years, David Myers; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorials may be made to Indian Field United Methodist Church, 2030 Highway 15 North, St. George, SC 29477.
