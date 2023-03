DENMARK – Mr. Alonzo Jamison, 79, of 66 Jamison Court, passed on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence. A walk-thru visitation will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5pm - 7pm at Wrigh's Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mr. Jamison will be held at 11:30am on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Sunshine Baptist Church in Blackville, SC.