Alonzo H. Dickson -- Vance

VANCE -- Alonzo H. Dickson, 84, of Vance, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at his residence.

Born on Aug. 30, 1937, in Westminster, he was a son of the late Vera Dickson (Burton) and David Dickson. Alonzo lived in Vance for many years; he worked as a commercial fisherman, and he enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed taking care of his cattle and spending time with his dogs.

Alonzo is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ellen (Lee) Dickson; his granddaughter, Kimberly (Metzger) Kingery; his brothers, Rudolph Dickson, Lloyd Dickson and Sam Dickson; his sisters, Ollie Mae Bolt and Betty Lou Moore; and his very special nephew, Dan Bolt. Alonzo is survived by his sons, Douglas Dickson of Vance, Joel Dickson (Ramona) of Vance; his daughters, Judy Lee (Roy) of Westminster and Joyce Dickson of Holly Hill; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and numerous members of his extended family.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill. The burial will be held at Dickson Cemetery in Vance.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).