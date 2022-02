WILLISTON -- Mr. Alonzo Edward Johnson, 71, of 170 Glendale Road, passed away Feb. 13, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence of his daughter, Sheila Williams, 146 Kemper Downs Drive, Aiken.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.