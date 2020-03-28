Almeta Pough -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for Mrs. Almeta Pough, 85, of 410 Oliver Road, North, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at St. Dorcas Baptist Church in North, with the Rev. Henry Murdaugh officiating.

The service will be limited to 50 immediate family members.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Pough will be placed in the church 11 a.m. for viewing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She passed away Monday, March 23.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will celebrate her life and legacy with a memorial service at a later date.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Almeta Pough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.