Almeta Pough -- North
0 comments

Almeta Pough -- North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Mrs. Almeta Pough, 85, of 410 Oliver Road, North, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Almeta Pough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News