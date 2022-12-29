 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Almeta Hart -- Orangeburg

Almeta Hart

ORANGEBURG -- Almeta Hart, 73, of 1432 Country Colony Drive, Orangeburg, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial follows in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing for the public will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The Family will receive limited guests to due COVID-19.

