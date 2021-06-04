Almeata Green -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Almeata Green, 84, of 6523 Five Chop Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 8749 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with interment to follow. The Rev. Desmond Antley is officiating.

Mrs. Green passed away Wednesday, May 26, at Vibra Hospital of Charleston, Mount Pleasant.

Visitation will be held at 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.