Alma Williams Pate -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Alma Williams Pate, 99, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at The Oaks in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Pate was born in Kershaw County on Sept. 4, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Fulton Williams and the late Nannie Elizabeth West.

She was the widow of Marion Leslie Pate.

Mrs. Pate was an accomplished seamstress and worked for many years in the garment industry.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree. Burial will be private.

Mrs. Pate is survived by one son, Luther Brent Pate (Judith) of Elloree; three grandchildren, L. Scott Pate (Deena), Duane L. Pate, and Matthew L. Pate; and two great-grandchildren.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is assisting the family.