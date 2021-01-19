Alma Garvin -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Ms. Alma Garvin, 100, of Rowesville, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting that you do not visit the residence. However, they may be reached at 803-707-1323.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.