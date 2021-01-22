 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alma Garvin -- Rowesville
0 comments

Alma Garvin -- Rowesville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alma Garvin

ROWESVILLE -- The funeral service for Mrs. Alma Garvin, 100, of Rowesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery. District Elder John Mosley is officiating.

Mrs. Garvin passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her residence.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting that you do not visit the residence. However, they may be reached at (803) 707-1323.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News