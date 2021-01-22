Alma Garvin -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- The funeral service for Mrs. Alma Garvin, 100, of Rowesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery. District Elder John Mosley is officiating.
Mrs. Garvin passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her residence.
Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting that you do not visit the residence. However, they may be reached at (803) 707-1323.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
