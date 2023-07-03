DENMARK - Mrs. Alma "Cookie" Blocker, of 20422 Heritage Highway, Denmark, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on June 27, 2023.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Zion Hill Cemetery, Highway 70, Denmark, South Carolina.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses, South Carolina.

Family will receive friends at the residence. To order flowers and/or extend online condolences you may visit www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.