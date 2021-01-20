Alma Bowman Easterling Savedge -- Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Alma Bowman Easterling Savedge, 93, widow of O. Eugene Savedge, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021.

She was born May 27, 1927, in Floydale, S.C., to Methodist minister, the Rev. Carey Thomas Easterling and Alma Bowman Easterling. She grew up in Orangeburg, moving there at the age of 4 with her mother and sisters, upon the death of her father. They moved into the home of her grandparents, Judge I.W. Bowman and Mary Ellen Crum Bowman.

Alma graduated from Columbia College, following in the footsteps of her two older sisters and her grandmother. She married Gene Savedge in 1951 and lived the remainder of her life in the Charleston area. Gene practiced law and Alma was a homemaker. They were married for 60 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Savedge Hawkins and her husband, Roy, and Martha Savedge Cole and her husband, Ron, all of Mount Pleasant; her sister, Wyatt Easterling Caldwell of Miami, Fla.; sister-in-law, Beulah Savedge Sutton of Yorktown, Va.; three grandchildren, Eugene S. Flanagin of Asheville, N.C., June H. Patenaude (Tony) and Andrew S. Hawkins (Retta) of Mount Pleasant; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ellen Easterling Vejarano.