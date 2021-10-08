Allyn Shaw Willis -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Ms. Allyn Shaw Willis, 57, of Lexington, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Born March 1, 1964, in Bamberg County, she was a daughter of the late Hezekiah Wilson Willis and Mabel Allen Willis. She was an IT analyst for the South Carolina Department of Social Services in Columbia. She was an avid reader and devoted lover of animals, especially her cats.
Surviving are her brother, Danny Willis (Emily); sister, Sandra Reed (Wayne); and her sister-in-law, Alice Willis. She is also survived by many nieces and nephew,s and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Willis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Johns Baptist Church, c/o Daniel Bessinger, 2135 Kearse Road, Ehrhardt, SC 29081, or to the charity of your choice.
A private graveside service for family only will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at St. Johns Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt (803-267-1971). Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
