Alliene Murray Lewis -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Mrs. Alliene Murray Lewis, 85, of 630 Laura St., will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Antioch Baptist Church cemetery, 7640 Charleston Highway, Bowman. The Rev. Gary Miller is officiating.

Mrs. Lewis passed away Wednesday, May 26, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.