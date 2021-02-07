 Skip to main content
Allen Rodney Newton Sr. -- Columbia
Allen Rodney Newton Sr. -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- The services for Mr. Alan Rodney Newton Sr. are incomplete and will be announced by the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, LLC.

Mr. Newton was born May 7, 1946, in Harlem, N.Y.

He died Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbia.

