Allen Robert Jamison

Allen Robert Jamison

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Mr. Allen Robert Jamison, 76, of Norway, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church cemetery in Norway.

Mr. Jamison passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

The viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit from 1 to 8 p.m. daily at the residence of his sister, Mary Jamison of Norway. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.

