Allen Mickey Cobb -- St. George

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mr. Allen Mickey Cobb, 47, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Matthew Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville, with Elder Frazier officiating.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Allen Cobb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.