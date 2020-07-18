Allen Mickey Cobb -- St. George
Allen Mickey Cobb -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mr. Allen Mickey Cobb, 47, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Matthew Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville, with Elder Frazier officiating.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

