Allen Hutto -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Allen Buist “A.B.” Hutto, 68, of Cordova, will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston with the Rev. Larry Hutto officiating. Burial will be in the Springfield Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday.

Allen passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Born in Bamberg, he was a son of the late Robert Buist Hutto and Minnie Agnes Odom Hutto and was married to the late Shirley Young Hutto. Allen was a Blackville High School graduate, a member of Bethany Baptist Church and was an Industrial Electrician. He was a U. S. Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Reneé Hutto of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Layla (Derick) Worthington, and Robin Phillips; great- granddaughter, Emersyn Worthington; sisters, Lynn Hutto of Williston, Linda Jo Hutto of North Charleston; brothers, Daniel Bruce “Butch” (Peggy) Hutto, and Chuck Hutto, all of Hilda and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife, Shirley, he was preceded in death by grandsons, Dale and Ronnie.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.