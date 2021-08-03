Allen Glover Sr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Mr. Allen Glover Sr., 78, of 551 Race Track Road, Elloree, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Sunday Aug. 1, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family is receiving visitors at 406 Seawright St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 10 p.m. daily; and visitors will be required to wear masks. Friends may also contact Patricia Glover Gipson at 803-974-9803 or Michelle Glover at 803-614-8218.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also contact the funeral home.