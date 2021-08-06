Allen Glover Sr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Allen Glover Sr., 78, of 551 Race Track Road, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Mount Zion AME Church, Old Number Six Highway, Creston, with the Rev. Leroy Williams officiating. COVID-19 procedures, including masks, will be followed during the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at 406 Seawright St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 to 10 p.m. daily; however, visitors will be required to wear masks. Friends may also contact Patricia Glover Gipson at 803-974-9803 or Michelle Glover at 803-614-8218.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.