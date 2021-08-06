 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen Glover Sr. -- Elloree
0 comments

Allen Glover Sr. -- Elloree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Allen Glover Sr., 78, of 551 Race Track Road, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Mount Zion AME Church, Old Number Six Highway, Creston, with the Rev. Leroy Williams officiating. COVID-19 procedures, including masks, will be followed during the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at 406 Seawright St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 to 10 p.m. daily; however, visitors will be required to wear masks. Friends may also contact Patricia Glover Gipson at 803-974-9803 or Michelle Glover at 803-614-8218.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News