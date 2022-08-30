Allen B. Holman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Allen B. Holman, 56, of 2805 Edisto Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his sister, Ms. Catherine Holman, 403 Bayne St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

