Allen B. Holman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Allen B. Holman, 56, of 2805 Bamberg Road, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. The Rev. Marshall Jackson is officiating.

Mr. Holman passed away Friday, Aug. 26, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his sister, Ms. Catherine Holman, 403 Bayne St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

