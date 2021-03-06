Allan Carroll Grogan -- Cope

He was born on Aug. 22, 1948, in Brevard, North Carolina. He was the son of the late James Carroll Grogan and Evie Lee Kyle Grogan. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School class of 1967 and York Technical College. He was an Army veteran serving with tours of duty in Germany and Vietnam. He received many awards for his service and was recently the recipient of a Quilt of Honor. He was employed by DuPenn of Rock Hill, Color Craft (Qualex) of Charlotte and Lowes of Orangeburg. He was an avid Rock Hill Bearcat fan and Edisto High School Cougar fan. He enjoyed watching USC Gamecock football. He was a former member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church of Rock Hill and presently a member of Union United Methodist Church of Cope.