Alison Jones -- Neeses
NEESES -- Mrs. Alison Jones, 38, of Neeses, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the MUSC Medical Center in Charleston.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence and funeral home.

