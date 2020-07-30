Aline Green Colter -- Smyrna, Ga.
Aline Green Colter -- Smyrna, Ga.

SMYRNA, Ga. -- Mrs. Aline Green Colter, 87, of Smyrna, formerly of New York, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Smyrna. Mrs. Colter was born in Orangeburg.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, in the St. Stephen United Methodist Church cemetery in Orangeburg.

Viewing will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

