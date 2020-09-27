Alin S. Rigby -- St. George

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

ST. GEORGE -- Alin S. Rigby, 98, of 297 Boyd Bowman Road, St. George, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will held at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George, SC 29477.