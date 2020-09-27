 Skip to main content
Alin S. Rigby -- St. George
Alin S. Rigby -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Alin S. Rigby, 98, of 297 Boyd Bowman Road, St. George, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will held at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George, SC 29477.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

