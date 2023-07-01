ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Alifair Felder, 94, of 755 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, and formerly of Elloree, passed away at her residence on June 24, 2023.

Funeral services for Ms. Felder will be held at 11 AM Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 7566 Old Number Six Hughway, Santee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing is scheduled from 3 until 6 PM Friday, June 30, 2023, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Masks will be required for persons visiting the funeral home and attending the services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.