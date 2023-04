SUMMERVILLE - Alice Scott of Summerville, SC, passed away on March 29, 2023, at her residence.

Public viewing will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023, 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 165 South Railroad Avenue, Ridgeville, SC. Burial will be held at Dorchester Cemetery.