Alice Rebecca Sandifer -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Alice Rebecca Sandifer, 78, of Bamberg, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Troy Peterson will be officiating.
Mrs. Sandifer was born on May 7, 1943, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Marvin Edgemon Sr. and the late Dorothy R. Johnson Edgemon. She was a graduate of Southern Methodist College. She was predeceased by a son, John Wilton Fort Jr.; and a brother, Robert Shuler.
Survivors include her daughter, Lana Sandifer of Bamberg; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin Edgemon Jr.; and a sister, Dorothy Edgemon.
Memorials may be made to Spring Branch Baptist Church, 833 Deacon Road, Bamberg, SC 29003.
