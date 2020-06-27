Alice Profit -- Santee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Ms. Alice Profit, 72, of 3564 Old State Road, Santee, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Private burial services for Ms. Profit will take place on Sunday, June 28.

Online condolences can be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

