Alice Profit -- Santee

SANTEE -- Ms. Alice Profit, 72, of 3564 Old State Road, Santee, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Private burial services for Ms. Profit will take place on Sunday, June 28.

Online condolences can be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Profit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

