Alice 'Pearl' Foster -- Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS -- Alice Rose Nettles “Pearl” Foster, 79, a 43-year resident of Boiling Springs, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born Oct. 3, 1940, in North, she was the daughter of the late Lovis Nettles and Laura Mae Sturkie Nettles.

Please see www.floydmortuary.com for additional information and arrangement details.

J.F. Floyd Mortuary, North Church Street Chapel, 235 N Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, is in charge of arrangements.

