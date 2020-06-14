Alice 'Pearl' Foster -- Boiling Springs
0 comments

Alice 'Pearl' Foster -- Boiling Springs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alice 'Pearl' Foster

BOILING SPRINGS -- Alice Rose Nettles “Pearl” Foster, 79, a 43-year resident of Boiling Springs, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born Oct. 3, 1940, in North, she was the daughter of the late Lovis Nettles and Laura Mae Sturkie Nettles.

Please see www.floydmortuary.com for additional information and arrangement details.

J.F. Floyd Mortuary, North Church Street Chapel, 235 N Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Foster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News