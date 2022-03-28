Alice Marguerite Watkins -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Alice Marguerite Watkins, 87, of Holly Hill, wife of the late Bernie Leon Watkins, entered into eternal rest on March 24, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Born on Jan. 21, 1935, in Elrod, North Carolina, Alice was a daughter of the late Allison Monroe Simmons and Willie Marguerite Watkins. Alice was employed as a seamstress at the Elloree Sewing room for many years and worked in their family's general store. Alice loved flowers and working in her yard.

Alice was a member of Eutawville Baptist Church until her marriage. She joined Target United Methodist Church, were she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a woman of faith, who read her Bible daily. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.

Alice is survived by her daughters, Patricia McLeod (Joe), of Manning, Annette Marchant, of Holly Hill, and Linda Moossa (Steve), of Winnsboro; a sister, Georgia Ann West, and a brother, John Charles Simmons (Linda), both of Eutawville; grandchildren, Jonathan Watkins (Kim), Mark Thomas (Mia), Krista Walls (Mike), Christopher Thomason (Annette), Briana Hoy (Mike), Kera Watkins, and Justin Watkins; 14 great-grands; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Alice was predeceased by her parents; husband; daughter, Melinda Faye Watkins; a son, Bernie "Lynn" Watkins; and brothers, Allison Simmons Jr. and Kenneth Simmons; a great-granddaughter, Allison Hall; and son-in-law, Larry Marchant.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at Avinger Funeral Home.

A service will follow in the chapel at noon and conclude with burial to follow at Target United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice, especially Amanda, Buck, Shonda, and Karen for all their care and attention to our mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice`s memory may be sent to Grove Park Hospice in Orangeburg. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.