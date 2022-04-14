Alice Leslie Sanders Brown -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Mrs. Alice Leslie Sanders Brown, 77, of Ehrhardt, entered into eternal rest Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, at her residence.

Born Sept. 5, 1944, in Barnwell, she was a daughter of the late Robert Edmund Sanders and Loretta Fletcher Sanders. She graduated from Barnwell High School and Palmer Business College in Augusta, Georgia. She retired from Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service for Barnwell and Hampton Counties.

Mrs. Leslie was a member of Kearse United Methodist Church in Olar. She loved the outdoors and especially Edisto Beach, the Combahee River, trips to the Great Smokey Mountains, fishing and traveling. She also enjoyed reading, bird watching and cheering on the Atlanta Braves. Most of all, she loved her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mama to her children, and dedicated Ma-Ma to her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, who was the love of her life, Herman D. Brown Sr.; children, Terry Lynn B. Carter of Williams and Del Brown Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, of Ehrhardt; grandchildren, Jody Carter, Kimberly Carter Fahland and her husband Joe, Hayden G. Brown and Landon P. Brown; great-grandchildren, Tanner E. Fahland and Olivia R. Fahland; and her sister, Libbus S. Sanders and her husband, Everette, of Barnwell. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Tony Carter; and her brother, Robert E. “Speedy” Sanders Jr.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Kearse United Methodist Church or to The American Cancer Society.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Ehrhardt. Interment will follow in Ehrhardt Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:30 pm.

Arrangements are by Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, SC 29081 (803-267-1971). Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.