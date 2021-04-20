Alice L. Evans -- Neeses

NEESES -- The graveside service for Ms. Alice L. Evans, 70, of Neeses will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the Maloney Baptist Church cemetery in North.

Ms. Evans passed away Thursday, April 15, at her residence.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is not receiving visitors.

Friends may call the residence and the funeral home.