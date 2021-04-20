Alice L. Evans -- Neeses

NEESES -- The graveside service for Ms. Alice L. Evans, 70, of Neeses will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the Maloney Baptist Church cemetery in North.
Ms. Evans passed away Thursday, April 15, at her residence.
Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
The family is not receiving visitors.
Friends may call the residence and the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.