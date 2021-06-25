 Skip to main content
Alice Gartman McGugan -- Bowman
BOWMAN -- Alice Gartman McGugan, formerly Alice “Jean” Stack, 77, of Bowman, passed away on Jan. 18th, 2021.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 26th, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the St. Matthews Church of God of Prophecy, 910 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews.

Bishop Robert McLaughlin and the Rev. Glenn McGugan will be officiating. Survivors include her husband, Billy C. McGugan of the home; three sons, two stepsons; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three brothers and four sisters.

Jean was predeceased by her first husband, David Stack; her parents; six brothers; and one sister. She was succeeded in death by her son Joey Stack on March 13th, 2021, and her brother, Michael Gartman, on April 8th, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Matthews Church of God of Prophecy.

