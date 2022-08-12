Alice E. Pollard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Alice E. Pollard, 93, of 1289 Wildwood Drive, died July 18, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Anglican Church of the Redeemer, with the Rev. Michael Sheedy officiating.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Pollard of Orangeburg and Lisa Pollard-Ray of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Edward Johnson of Madison, Wisconsin, Nikita Johnson of Raleigh, North Carolina, Alisha Ray and Tiffany Ray, both of Eagleville, Pennsylvania; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Apollo Johnson, both of Madison; two nieces, Oakerita Williams of Brooklyn, New York, and Barbara Ann Parker of Philadelphia; two nephews, Julius Keller and Tyrone Keller, both of Philadelphia; a special daughter, Cynthia Dantzler of Orangeburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive immediate family only due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, please donate to The Jimmy Carter Center, National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton or The Salvation Army.