Algie ‘Al' Martin Prescott Jr.
HOLLY HILL -- Algie "Al" Martin Prescott Jr., 65, entered into eternal life June 9, 2020, at the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at 593 Shuler Belt Road, Holly Hill, with the Rev. Cooper Stonestreet officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Luke Hixon, Billy Waddell, Sam Chance, Pinckney Mitchum, Britt Jones and Marty Troutman.
Family and friends will be received after the service, and at other times at the home of Heath and Meredith Prescott, 593 Shuler Belt Road, Holly Hill. Al was born in Sumter on Jan. 4, 1955, to the late Algie Martin Prescott Sr. and Eula Mae Prescott.
Al is survived by his wife of 42 years, Wendy Dukes Prescott; a son, Andrew Heath (Meredith) Prescott; a daughter, Tiffany Hayley (Logan) Harris; and granddaughters, Milly Kate Prescott and Marley Belle Prescott; his brothers, Ray Prescott, Danny Prescott and Wendell Prescott, all of Sumter; as well as his faithful yellow lab, Sunny.
Al was known as "Big Al" to many, but was also known as the "Lance Man" or "Cookie Man" to many others as he worked for Lance Inc for 25 years. He then worked for many more years as an insurance agent for American General and New York Life before retiring. Al was a member of Holly Hill United Methodist Church. He thoroughly enjoyed his hobbies of camping with his daughter Tiffany and son-in-law Logan, as well as hunting and running dogs with his son Heath. He was also an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing with his buddy, Luke. However, he believed his greatest accomplishment in life was being called "Pops" by his granddaughters, Milly Kate and Marley Belle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holly Hill Academy Booster Club, P.O. Box 757, Holly Hill, SC 29059.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home.
