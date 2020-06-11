Algie ‘Al’ Martin Prescott Jr. -- Holly HIll

Al was known as "Big Al" to many, but was also known as the "Lance Man" or "Cookie Man" to many others as he worked for Lance Inc for 25 years. He then worked for many more years as an insurance agent for American General and New York Life before retiring. Al was a member of Holly Hill United Methodist Church. He thoroughly enjoyed his hobbies of camping with his daughter Tiffany and son-in-law Logan, as well as hunting and running dogs with his son Heath. He was also an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing with his buddy, Luke. However, he believed his greatest accomplishment in life was being called "Pops" by his granddaughters, Milly Kate and Marley Belle.