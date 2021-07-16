 Skip to main content
Alfreda Miller -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Alfreda Miller, 58, of 137 White Lane, died Sunday, July 11,2021, at Lexington Community Hospice House, Lexington.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ulmer.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

