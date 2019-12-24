{{featured_button_text}}

SWANSEA -- Mr. Alfred Riley, 57, of 103 Favor Lane in Swansea, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

