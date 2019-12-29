{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Alfred Rilay will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Refuge Deliverance Temple in St. Matthews.

The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Rilay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments