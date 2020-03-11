Alfred 'Larry' Lawrence Hall -- Cordova
Alfred 'Larry' Lawrence Hall -- Cordova

Alfred 'Larry' Lawrence Hall

CORDOVA -- Mr. Alfred “Larry” Lawrence Hall, 66, of Cordova, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, prior to the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mabry Center for Cancer Care at RMC, 1161 Cook Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

