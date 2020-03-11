Alfred 'Larry' Lawrence Hall -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mr. Alfred “Larry” Lawrence Hall, 66, of Cordova, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mabry Center for Cancer Care at RMC, 1161 Cook Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Service information
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
