Alfred 'Larry' Lawrence Hall -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mr. Alfred “Larry” Lawrence Hall, 66, of Cordova, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the memorial service.
Mr. Larry was born on April 20, 1953, in Berwick, Maine. He was the son of the late Charles Hall and the late Lucille Morin Hall. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Air Force. Mr. Larry didn't meet a stranger. He loved wood working and blowing leaves in his yard. He was predeceased by a great-grandson, Julian Shaw.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Sandra Vaughn Hall; children, Wendy Hudson (Landy), Nathan Hall (Ioana), Connie Gleaton (Thomas), Charlie Hall (Jenny), Elton “Conrad” Loadholt (Lisa), Jeremy Hall; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene Hall (Edie), Mike Hall (Gayle), Tommy Hall (Joy); sister, Geri Hall (Dave); a number of nieces and nephews; and his beloved puppy, Buttons.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Mr. Tony Robinson and Mr. James Bowman for their friendship, love and support over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mabry Center for Cancer Care at RMC, 1161 Cook Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
