Alexander Hodges -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Alexander Hodges, 59, of 1165 Honeysuckle Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. Minister Tammie Wideman is officiating.

Mr. Hodges passed away on Friday, March 18, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 25.

Family and friends may call the residence of his wife, Mrs. Tracey Hodges, 1165 Honeysuckle Drive, Orangeburg; also condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-596-4917 or Simmons

Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.