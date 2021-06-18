Alexander ‘Cody' Presley -- Cordova

Cody was born on Aug. 8, 1986, in Asheville, N.C., the son of Christina O. Presley and the late Paul Richard Presley. He was self-employed as a tattoo artist. Cody enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the North Carolina Tarheels and listening to music. His passion was his family. Cody was loved by everyone that knew him. He was predeceased by his father; his maternal grandfather, Mac Owenbey; his paternal grandparents, Paul and Allenne Presley; and his great-grandmother, Elizabeth Lowry.