Alexander Atkins

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Alexander Atkins, 70, of 168 Stonewall Lane, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in United House of Praise Cemetery. The Rev. Helen Zeigler is officiating.

Mr. Atkins passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

