ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Alexander Atkins, 70, of 168 Stonewall Lane, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in United House of Praise Cemetery. The Rev. Helen Zeigler is officiating.
Mr. Atkins passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
You have free articles remaining.
Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.